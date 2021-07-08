Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia to designate health escort for every 20 pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will designate a health escort for every 20 pilgrims who will be performing Hajj this year, according to a Saudi official.

Hesham Saeed, spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said, “There will be an escort for every 20 pilgrims, acting as a health leader to offer guidance and verify implementation of precautionary measures during all movements of the pilgrims.”

25 tracks have been allocated in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the ritual circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba during the pilgrimage, he told Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya.

“Preparations have also been taken for the doors through which pilgrims will enter and leave the Grand Mosque,” the spokesman said.

The Kingdom has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all eligible pilgrims who must be free of chronic diseases and their ages should be between 18 and 65 years.

The Ministry of Hajj said that accepted Hajj applicants must receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They can visit the nearest vaccination centre without an appointment but within 48 hours of receiving the Hajj permit.