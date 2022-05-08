Hajj 2022: Govt launches dedicated helpline to facilitate applicants

ISLAMABAD: A dedicated Hajj helpline has been established by ministry of Religious Affairs for facilitating pilgrims who wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage in 2022.

According to APP News, the helpline is aimed at prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

While quoting sources, the report said that the intending pilgrims would get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696.

Applications were being submitted via online and banks from May 1, to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13. Group based hajj balloting would be conducted on May 15.

As per the policy, pilgrims would be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster dose and have to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before the departure to make sure they were coronavirus-negative.

Previously, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced that applications for Hajj will be received from Sunday to May 13.

The minister while addressing a press conference in Islamabad said applicants will deposit token money of fifty thousand rupees.

Read More: Hajj 2022: Pakistan gets second highest pilgrims’ quota

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the total amount of Hajj will be announced after getting confirmation from Saudi Arabia. However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year maybe around seven hundred thousand to one million rupees.

Mufti Shakoor said the upper age limit for pilgrims has been fixed as sixty five years.

Comments