Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia sets age limit for pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday announced age limit for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Saudi ministry, only people who are under 65 would be issued permits to perform Hajj with Covid-19 SOPs.

”This year’s Hajj is open to those who are under 65 years old and have received COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health,” an official statement from Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The pilgrims have to show a Covid-19 negative report upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. The test must have been taken at most 72 hours before the departure, said ministry.

Saudi Arabia has announced to welcome 1 million pilgrims for Hajj this year, following ease in COVID restrictions from the Kingdom.

The announcement, made by the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah, stated that the Kingdom would welcome 1 million people this year including domestic and foreign pilgrims for Hajj.

Pakistan gets second highest pilgrims’ quota

Saudi Arabia has allotted second-highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan after the Kingdom allowed one million people to perform holy pilgrimage this year.

A dedicated Hajj helpline has been established by ministry of Religious Affairs for facilitating pilgrims who wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage in 2022.

According to APP News, the helpline is aimed at prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

