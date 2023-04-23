Hajj 2023: Date for submission of passports in banks extended

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the last date for submission of the passports by Hujjaj in respective bank branches till the 28th of this month.

The Ministry also advised the Hujjaj to use Smartphone app ‘Saudi Visa Bio’ for Biometric Verification, while staying at their homes.

The ministry said in case of any difficulty, they may visit the nearest Gerrys Visa Centre between 2PM to 6PM.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry said in a statement that all intending pilgrims who had submitted applications for Hajj this year will perform the pilgrimage without balloting.

Read more: All applicants for Hajj will perform pilgrimage this year

A session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, today approved 163 million dollars for Hajj arrangements this year.

All 72,869 Hajj applicants will perform Hajj without balloting this year, according to the ministry’s statement.

Ishaq Dar also said that the Religious Ministry will require additional resources including foreign exchange to send more Hajj pilgrims than the fixed quota under the regular scheme.

Comments