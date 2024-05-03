Hajj 2024: Pakistan religious ministry shares flights details

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan religious ministry has shared details of Hajj 2024 flights on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details shared by the Pakistan religious ministry’s spokesperson, flight operations for Hajj 2024 will start on May 9 and end on June 9.

The first 15 flights from Pakistan will directly land at Madina Munawara Airport, while as many as 2160 Hajj pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia in the first 11 flights.

The majority of Hajj 2024 flights from Pakistan between May 24 to June 9 will land at the Jeddah Airport, the spokesperson said and added overall more than 68,000 Hajj pilgrims will depart from Pakistan on the annual ritual of Hajj via 259 flights.

Hajj 2024 flight operation will be carried out from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Sukkur, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Faisalabad airports.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern day Saudi Arabia.

It takes place during the same time each year, in the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah – the twelfth month in the Islamic Calendar. Hajj begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and lasts approximately five to six days depending on the sighting of the moon.

When the new crescent moon is sighted, Muslims around the world welcome in the four-day festival of Eidul Adha.