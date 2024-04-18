Hajj 2024: Pakistan to commence flight operation from May 9

Pakistan to commence Hajj 2024 operation from May 9 from eight airports of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the arrangements for the Hajj 2024 flight operation have been completed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Four Airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, Air Blue and Serene Air will take part in the Hajj operation.

The vaccination of the pilgrims will start on April 30 at the Hajj Camps. As many as 69,500 pilgrims will depart on the spiritual journey under the government’s scheme.

Hajj 2024 flight operation will be carried out from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Sukkur, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Faisalabad airports.

In Hajj camps, all pilgrims are required to receive the mandatory vaccination ten days before Hajj flights commence.

Pilgrims would be provided with a suitcase, hand-carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a green scarf with the Pakistani flag.

Read more: Hajj 2024: Govt’s sponsorship scheme faces ‘slow response’

Carrying a smartphone will be mandatory for all intending pilgrims so that they can seek help from useful mobile Apps during their Hajj journey.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern day Saudi Arabia.

It takes place during the same time each year, in the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah – the twelfth month in the Islamic Calendar. Hajj begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and lasts approximately five to six days depending on the sighting of the moon.

When the new crescent moon is sighted, Muslims around the world welcome in the four-day festival of Eidul Adha.