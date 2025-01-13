179, 210 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia will host 179210 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan as both countries have formally signed an agreement for Hajj 2025.

As per details, the signing ceremony was held between Pakistan’s Ministry for Religious Affairs and the Saudi Ministry for Hajj. A total of 179,210 Pakistani citizens are expected to perform Hajj this year.

Pakistani pilgrims will be allocated a special area in Mina, with rates for this arrangement set to be reduced.

In addition, the pilgrims will have the option to select their duration of stay in Madinah, ranging from four to eight days.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Religious Affairs also highlighted the introduction of a new, shorter Hajj programme, lasting between 20 to 25 days.

The Saudi Hajj Ministry has assured full cooperation in offering the best possible services to the Pakistani pilgrims, promising that every effort will be made to enhance their experience during this holy journey.

Earlier on Jan 10, Pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs has granted private Hajj organizing companies and their sub-companies permission to commence bookings for Hajj 2025.

According to Ministry’s spokesperson , Private Hajj Scheme bookings will remain open from January 10 to 31, 2025.

He said the ministry has published details of various Hajj packages under the Private Hajj Scheme on its official website.

Basic Hajj packages range from Rs.1.1 million to Rs.2.15 million, while additional premium packages exceeding Rs.3 million must be approved by the ‘Hajj Policy Formulation Committee.’

The spokesperson further added that private Hajj operators are required to conduct bookings for pilgrims in compliance with the Service Provider Agreement (SPA). For packages costing over Rs.3 million, operators must submit complete details during the approval process, he added.