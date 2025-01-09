Good news for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the resumption of applications under the remaining quota of the government Hajj 2025 scheme.

Under the government Hajj scheme, an additional 5,000 pilgrims will now have the opportunity to perform Hajj, sources revealed.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the collection of new Hajj applications is expected to begin next week. Earlier, the government Hajj scheme had received 81,500 applications.

Applications for the remaining 5,000 slots in the government Hajj scheme will be accepted without a new ballot. Instead, sources have confirmed that Hajj tickets will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis.

It is under consideration to set a five-day window for accepting these new Hajj applications, ensuring a swift and transparent process.

Meanwhile, an important meeting regarding private Hajj arrangements, chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was held with key officials including Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Secretary of Religious Affairs, and Chairman HOAP Nasir Khan in attendance.

Read more: Deadline announced for Hajj 2025 applications

According to reports, the meeting discussed matters related to private Hajj operations in detail and finalised agreements with mutual consensus. It was decided that private pilgrims group bookings will commence from January 10. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi emphasized the importance of adhering to the laws of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Earlier, the government extended the submission deadline for Hajj 2025 forms for a third time to meet the required quota. However, only 82,000 applications were received by the end of the extended period.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has declared all applicants successful but is now strategizing to fill the remaining 7,000 quota slots.