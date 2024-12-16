Deadline announced for Hajj 2025 applications

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan has issued a deadline for those wishing to perform the Hajj 2025, ARY News reported.

According to reports, The ministry announced that Hajj 2025 applications will be accepted until December 17, which falls on a Tuesday at banks across the country.

All Hajj applications received by December 17 will be processed on a “first come, first served” basis. The Ministry of Religious Affairs also mentioned that the second instalment of Hajj 2025 dues should be paid at designated banks from December 19 to December 27.

For new announcements, the mobile app “Pak Hajj” should be downloaded onto smartphones.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit applications for Hajj 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in November 2024 had directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open and Sunday throughout the country.

The central bank issued the directives following a request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to facilitate the intending pilgrims in depositing Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025, said a statement.

The SBP had directed the designated banks “to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 30, 2024 and December 1, 2024 throughout the country.”

On November 23, Pakistan government announced a massive drop in airfare for pilgrims performing Hajj 2025.

As per details, pilgrims enrolled in the federal government’s program will benefit from financial relief of Rs 1.24 billion following the recent announcement of a relief package that reduces airfares by $50 per individual.

This adjustment reduced Rs. 14,000 in ticket prices compared to the previous year, lowering the airfare for Hajj 2025 to Rs. 220,000, down from Rs. 234,000 per person last year.

This initiative represents the second consecutive year in which Hajj flight costs have been decreased for pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and various private carriers have consented to this package.