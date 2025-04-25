NDMA warns of unstable weather from May 1 to 7

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a warning on Friday, forecasting unstable weather conditions across several regions of Pakistan from May 1 to 7.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Upper and Central Punjab, northern Balochistan, and southern Sindh.

The NDMA had attributed the adverse weather to moisture influx from eastern regions and the Arabian Sea, coupled with rising temperatures and humidity.

The authority had cautioned that low-lying areas in the affected regions could face waterlogging, while hilly areas were at risk of landslides.

Authorities had advised relevant departments and the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The NDMA had also urged citizens to stay updated through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time weather alerts and advisories, particularly before traveling.

The disaster management body had assured that it was closely monitoring the situation through NEOC in coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure a prompt response and public safety.

Citizens were reminded to follow official guidelines to minimize risks during the severe weather spell.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country from April 26-30 due to the arrival of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

The weather system is expected to develop on April 26 and grip most parts of the country by April 27, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Day temperatures are predicted to remain 5-7 C above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan from April 26 to May 1. Meanwhile, areas in the upper half of the country-central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan-are expected to experience temperatures 4-6 C above normal from April 27 to April 30.