PTI founder writes to CJP Yahya Afridi over ‘human rights violations’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, urging him to take notice of alleged violations of the Constitution and fundamental rights, ARY News reported.

As per details, the letter, delivered to the CJP’s chamber by PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, was addressed to both Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and the Acting Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, the PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, said that she has been denied access to her brother for the past five months. She stated that the purpose of seeking a meeting with the CJP was to restore the sanctity of the judiciary. “There was a time when even a magistrate could jail someone for contempt of court,” she added.

Aleema also called for the digitization of court processes, urging the judiciary to modernize its operations to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The development came after the sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, along with other family members and lawyers, were prevented from entering Adiala Jail.

The family was barred on the designated day for visits with PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi however, authorities stopped them at Gorakhpur checkpoints.

Bushra Bibi’s focal person, Mubashir Maqsood Awan, along with her sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa and Barrister Rae Salman Kharl, arrived at Adiala Jail to meet her. However, PTI founder’s sisters and cousins were intercepted by police at the Gorkhpur checkpoint.

Similarly, PTI lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul, as well as PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, were stopped at the Dahgal checkpoint.

Advocates Sameer Khosa and Tabish Farooq were also barred from proceeding at the Gorkhpur checkpoint.