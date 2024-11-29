Banks to remain open on weekend for receiving Hajj 2025 applications

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit applications for Hajj 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open on this Saturday and Sunday throughout the country.

The last date for submission of Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025 is December 3, 2024.

The central bank issued the directives following a request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to facilitate the intending pilgrims in depositing Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025, said a statement issued here.

The SBP has directed the designated banks “to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 30, 2024 and December 1, 2024 throughout the country.”

Read more: Pakistan banks receive over 20,000 applications for Hajj 2025

On November 23, Pakistan government announced a massive drop in airfare for pilgrims performing Hajj 2025.

As per details, pilgrims enrolled in the federal government’s program will benefit from financial relief of Rs 1.24 billion following the recent announcement of a relief package that reduces airfares by $50 per individual.

This adjustment reduced Rs. 14,000 in ticket prices compared to the previous year, lowering the airfare for Hajj 2025 to Rs. 220,000, down from Rs. 234,000 per person last year.

This initiative represents the second consecutive year in which Hajj flight costs have been decreased for pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and various private carriers have consented to this package.