Pakistan banks receive over 20,000 applications for Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD: A total of 20,170 applications for Hajj 2024 had been received for the Government Hajj Scheme till Monday evening, with the process of submitting applications still ongoing at designated banks across the country, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The submission of applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will continue until December 3, with balloting scheduled for December 6.

In addition, a special quota of 5,000 has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis, with applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This initiative aims to accommodate a large number of pilgrims, with the ministry encouraging all eligible applicants to apply before the deadline.

On November 23, Pakistan government announced a massive drop in airfare for pilgrims performing Hajj 2025.

As per details, pilgrims enrolled in the federal government’s Hajj 2025 program will benefit from financial relief of Rs 1.24 billion following the recent announcement of a relief package that reduces airfares by $50 per individual.

This adjustment reduced Rs. 14,000 in ticket prices compared to the previous year, lowering the airfare for Hajj 2025 to Rs. 220,000, down from Rs. 234,000 per person last year.

This initiative represents the second consecutive year in which Hajj flight costs have been decreased for pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and various private carriers have consented to this package.

Approximately 89,605 pilgrims are expected to benefit from this relief initiative. As per the details, 40 percent of the pilgrims will travel with PIA, another 40 percent with Saudi Airlines, while the remaining 20 percent will utilize private Pakistani carriers.