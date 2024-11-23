Govt announces massive drop in airfare for Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced a massive drop in airfare for pilgrims performing Hajj 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, pilgrims enrolled in the federal government’s Hajj program will benefit from financial relief of Rs 1.24 billion following the recent announcement of a relief package that reduces airfares by $50 per individual.

This adjustment reduced Rs. 14,000 in ticket prices compared to the previous year, lowering the airfare for Hajj 2025 to Rs. 220,000, down from Rs. 234,000 per person last year.

This initiative represents the second consecutive year in which Hajj flight costs have been decreased for pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and various private carriers have consented to this package.

Approximately 89,605 pilgrims are expected to benefit from this relief initiative. As per the details, 40 percent of the pilgrims will travel with PIA, another 40 percent with Saudi Airlines, while the remaining 20 percent will utilize private Pakistani carriers.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is anticipated to finalize agreements with private airlines following discussions with PIA.

Earlier, this month, the Hajj Policy 2025 was announced by Pakistan government, with significant updates for possible pilgrims.

According to the details, Hajj costs are between PKR 10.75 lakh and PKR 11.75 lakh, excluding an additional PKR 55,000 for sacrificial animals.

The details included that the pilgrims will the option to pay Hajj expenses in installments, with PKR 200,000 required at the time of application, and PKR 400,000 within 14 days if selected in the draw. The remaining amount is due between February 1 and February 10, 2025.

The Hajj Policy 2025 also stated that women pilgrims will be permitted to perform Hajj without a male guardian, provided they submit a sworn affidavit from their father or husband.

Under the government scheme, 5,000 pilgrims can participate through the dollar scheme, while private schemes will allocate a quota of 30,000 based on sponsorship. Pilgrims will also be required to send foreign currency to Pakistan and be fully vaccinated.

A shorter Hajj option of 20-25 days will be available under the government scheme.