Hajj 2025: Govt issues health guidelines for pilgrims

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued health guidelines for Hajj 2025 pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia. These guidelines are in line with Saudi Arabia’s requirements, ensuring the well-being of pilgrims.

Restricted Categories

Certain individuals are restricted from participating in Hajj this year, including those with severe health conditions.

This includes dialysis patients, heart patients, those with respiratory issues, and individuals with artificial respiration or liver disease, pregnant women (7 months or more), patients with contagious diseases, TB, or cancer, and those with weak memory or Alzheimer’s disease are also restricted.

Vaccination Requirements

Pilgrims must provide certificates for yellow fever, influenza, COVID-19, and polio vaccinations. They must also undergo medical check-ups to ensure they are fit for the physically demanding journey.

General Health Recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends that pilgrims be physically and mentally able to perform Hajj rituals. This includes being free of illnesses or disabilities that limit physical and mental ability.

COVID-19 Protocols

Pilgrims must be fully immunized with approved COVID-19 vaccines and provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia government introduced strict health restrictions for those undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage in 2025.

According to a health advisory sent to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, only healthy and fit individuals will be permitted to travel for Hajj, while those with serious illnesses will be prohibited.

