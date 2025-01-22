Pakistan to introduce “Ghar Se Ghar Tak” policy to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan is all set to unveil a new policy, “Ghar Se Ghar Tak”, aimed at providing facilitation to Hajj 2025 pilgrims from their departure from Pakistan to their return, ARY News reported.

According to sources, under this new policy, official guides (nazmeen) will be appointed to assist pilgrims throughout their journey.

A total of 600 nazeem will be designated, with one nazim assigned to every 150 pilgrims. These guides will accompany the pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and back, ensuring their safe passage and providing guidance on performing Hajj rituals, sources said.

The nazmeen will also facilitate pilgrims’ accommodation in Saudi Arabia and provide support during the Hajj rituals. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has emphasized that the nazeem’s assistance will enable pilgrims to perform their Hajj duties more efficiently.

Pilgrims will be informed about their designated nazmeen once the flight schedule is announced.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that no negligence will be tolerated in terms of services and assistance for Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for Hajj 2025, the PM Shehbaz directed to ensure all possible facilities and assistance to the Hujjaj during the upcoming Hajj.

“Pilgrims are the guests of Allah Almighty, therefore no negligence will be accepted in terms of services and assistance for them,” he said.

PM Shehbaz directed to prepare a comprehensive briefing with respect to the preparation of Hajj 2025 and present to him in coming days.

He also directed to present a detailed briefing on the selection criteria of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), their responsibilities and other arrangements.