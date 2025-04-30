Hajj 2025: Pakistani pilgrims get warm welcome upon arrival in Madinah

Pakistani Hajj 2025 pilgrims continue arriving in Madinah Munawwarah for the religious ritual.

As per details, the first flight carrying 393 pilgrims from Islamabad landed at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Farooq Ahmed, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Madinah Zia ur Rehman, Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed along with representatives of Saudi Tawafa and Pakistani airlines welcomed the pilgrims.

The intending pilgrims were transported to their residences in special buses.

Later, they were warmly received at their hotels and presented flowers, chocolates, dates and refreshments as per Saudi cultural traditions.

On the occasion, Ambassador Farooq Ahmed inquired about the well-being of the pilgrims and lauded the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi authorities, relevant departments and the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Saudi govt announces penalties

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced a series of stringent penalties targeting individuals who attempt to perform Hajj without the required permit, as well as those who facilitate such violations.

The measures will be enforced from the first of Dhul-Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit will face fines of up to SAR 20,000. This penalty also applies to holders of all types of visit visas who enter or stay in Makkah or the holy sites during the restricted period without proper authorization.

Stricter penalties are set for facilitators: a fine of up to SAR 100,000 will be imposed on anyone who sponsors a visit visa for an individual who violates the Hajj permit regulations. The same penalty applies to those who transport, shelter, or assist visit visa holders in reaching or staying in Makkah and the holy sites. This includes accommodating them in hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or designated Hajj accommodations. The fine will be multiplied for each individual involved.