Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia takes heat protection measures for Pilgrims

SAUDI ARABIA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced substantial heat protection measures for the health of the millions of pilgrims preparing to perform Hajj 2025, amid expected extreme temperatures.



A comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Hajj Awareness Centre by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, guaranteeing that pilgrims get well-informed about heat protection strategies.

To lessen the risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration, a safety guide outlining three key precautions has been published by the ministry.

Safety Precautions

Avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, and Pilgrims are advised to cover their heads or use umbrellas for shade during peak sunlight hours. Increase water intake to stay hydrated. Prevent excessive sweating and rest in shaded areas. Remain calm and avoid strenuous physical activity to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Cooling measures have already been implemented in the Grand Mosque and other Holy areas by the Saudi authorities. Heat protection measures include shaded resting areas, cold drinking water stations, and misting systems to lower the hot temperatures.

Saudi Arabia is taking ground-breaking steps to fight life-threatening heat during Hajj 2025.

According to reports, the government is organising air-conditioned tents in areas of Mina and Arafat, wearable sensors for heat stress monitoring, and improved crowd management strategies.

White cooling materials are being used to cover near roads of sacred sites to decrease surface temperatures, and heat relief stations will distribute water and umbrellas to pilgrims.

With these proactive heat protection measures, Saudi Arabia aims to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for all attendees.

Earlier, approximately 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims risked missing Hajj that year due to delays and mismanagement by private tour operators.

According to sources, the crisis also left PKR 36 billion, collected from pilgrims, stuck in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi government reportedly refused refunds and instead offered to adjust the funds for the next year’s pilgrimage.