Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to broadcast ‘Arafat Sermon’ in 35 languages

The Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an ambitious global initiative to translate and broadcast this year’s Arafat Sermon (1446 AH) in 35 languages, in a bid to reach over five million Muslims worldwide.

Described as the largest enrichment package in the Presidency’s history, the initiative seeks to enhance the spiritual experience of pilgrims and convey the sermon’s message of moderation and balance to a global audience. The enrichment pathway will include real-time translations, digital streaming, and dissemination through various social media platforms.

The project was officially launched by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques, during a meeting at his office in the Grand Mosque.

The Hajj session reviewed final preparations and confirmed the readiness of the Presidency to deliver the sermon’s message in coordination with key partners.

Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasized the Kingdom’s leadership in promoting religious moderation through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ initiative to translate the Arafat Sermon. He noted that the project underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to tolerance, coexistence, and global harmony.

“This initiative is central to the Presidency’s mission of enriching the spiritual journey of the Guests of Allah and sharing the moderate message of Islam with the world,” he said.

As part of this year’s Hajj program, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid, Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque, will deliver the Arafat Sermon.

The Presidency reaffirmed its dedication to leveraging digital platforms and modern technology to amplify the sermon’s message and serve the broader goals of religious communication and understanding.