Over 1 Million Pilgrims Contracted for Hajj 2026

Saudi Arabia has inked contracts for the performance of Hajj by more than one million pilgrims in the 2026 Hajj, marking a historic milestone achieved six months before the annual pilgrimage.

During a press briefing, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah described the early completion of Hajj agreements as an unprecedented number and a historic achievement. The concluding day of the 5th Hajj Conference and Exhibition was held at Jeddah Superdome.

He confirmed that the ministry has inked contracts with 77 countries, while the Saudi private sector has signed over 3,000 agreements with Hajj operators worldwide for the 2026 pilgrimage.

He said that the four-day Hajj Conference and Exhibition welcomed more than 160,000 visitors, a 33 percent increase compared to last year, with participation from 150 countries.

The minister highlighted that the growing turnout reflects the international community’s recognition of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in organizing and managing Hajj operations with excellence and innovation.

Al-Rabiah praised the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continued support of efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims. He emphasised that this unwavering leadership continues to drive the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Around 300 public and private entities involved in Hajj services took part in the exhibition, showcasing a range of initiatives and technologies designed to improve pilgrim services.

One notable participant for this year’s event was the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah). “This participation reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to preserving and documenting the rich history of Hajj and its deep connection to the Kingdom’s Islamic heritage,” Al-Rabiah noted.

The minister expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to the conference’s success, calling it “a remarkable achievement by all standards.”

He also announced that the Umrah and Visit Forum will be held in Madinah in January 2026, while adding that this is part of continuing the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance and expand services for pilgrims and visitors.

“This year’s Hajj conference aimed to ensure a safe and seamless journey for pilgrims, from their departure to return home after visiting the holy sites,” the minister added.