Hajj 2026: Helpline Numbers for Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a public safety advisory for Pakistani citizens performing Hajj 2026 in Saudi Arabia, urging pilgrims to keep important emergency helpline numbers accessible throughout their journey.

The ministry issued key contact numbers for emergency, medical, transport, and security assistance aimed at helping pilgrims during the Hajj 2026.

According to the ministry, pilgrims can contact 911 for emergency and security services, while 999 has been designated for police assistance.

Medical emergencies can be reported through 997, the official ambulance helpline.

Additional support services include 998 for civil defence emergencies, 996 for road security assistance and 937 for health-related information and complaints.

The ministry also highlighted the availability of a dedicated Hajj 2026 information, complaints and guidance centre at 1966, which provides support and assistance to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

For religious guidance, authorities shared a multilingual fatwa and advisory helpline at 8002451000, offering assistance in 16 languages for pilgrims seeking religious information during Hajj 2026.

Officials have advised pilgrims to save all emergency numbers on their mobile phones and immediately contact the relevant department in case of any emergency, medical issue or difficulty during the Hajj 2026.