Hajj 2026: Ministry Launches Integrated ‘One-Stop’ Training and Vaccination Drive

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has effectively implemented government directives to provide Hajj training, vaccinations, and medicine packing facilities through a streamlined “one-window” operation, ARY News reported.

The integrated training and vaccination process will begin simultaneously at 10 Hajj camps across the country starting April 8.

Participation in these training camps according to the fixed schedule has been declared mandatory for all government-sponsored pilgrims.

According to the Pak Hajj mobile app schedule, attending both the training sessions and the vaccination process is compulsory.

During these sessions, pilgrims are directed to bring their tickets, CNICs (Identity Cards), and full personal details.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has specifically instructed pilgrims to bring their original ID cards and a printed, computerized bank receipt.

Additionally, dedicated bank counters will be set up within the training camps to facilitate the exchange of currency for the pilgrims.

Earlier, the Ministry for Religious Affairs of Pakistan has made it mandatory for Hajj 2026 pilgrims to fill out a medical questionnaire through the “Pak Hajj” mobile application, setting a deadline of Friday, March 27 2026.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry for Religious Affairs, all pilgrims have been instructed to fill out the medical form within the given timeframe.

He said that the questionnaire is designed to help authorities provide coordinated and improved healthcare services during the Hajj 2026. Pilgrims are required to respond to a series of health-related questions with “yes” or “no”.

The form includes details about key medical conditions such as blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis and thyroid disorders.

Authorities warned that failure to submit the medical form on time could result in complications during travel arrangements.

The mobile application is being regularly updated to improve user convenience. A direct link for printing Hajj 2026 visas has recently been added, while pilgrims can also check their complete flight schedules through the app.

According to a spokesperson of the ministry, new information and features are being added in phases in the app.

The Ministry for Religious Affairs has advised the pilgrims to regularly check the “Pak Hajj” app to stay informed about the latest announcements and important instructions.