Hajj 2026 Operation Starts from Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Hajj 2026 operation formally commenced today as pilgrims began arriving at the airport on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

The first Hajj flight, operated by a private airline, is scheduled to depart at 3:00 AM. Meanwhile, the immigration process for the pilgrims has already begun.

Officials from the Airport Authority, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Customs, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are stationed at Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi, to facilitate the process.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, as many as 31,000 pilgrims are expected to depart from Karachi airport this year. All special arrangements to assist the pilgrims have been finalized.

Governor Sindh is scheduled to see off the pilgrims of the inaugural Hajj flight today.

Whereas, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports is fully prepared for the Hajj 1447H season, with reception services officially commencing today.

Hajj flights from Pakistan, Indonesia, and various other countries are scheduled to begin arriving today.

According to Saudi media, all immigration and customs arrangements have been finalized at various airports to welcome the pilgrims.

Officials stated that immigration counters have been activated across air, land, and sea pathways. All preparations are complete to ensure that the transportation of pilgrims is speedy, organized, and seamless.

The most modern digital systems have been implemented to facilitate pilgrims at all points of entry.

Saudi officials emphasized that waiting times for immigration will be significantly minimized through the use of this advanced technology.

Furthermore, Saudi media reported that specially trained staff will be available 24/7 to provide guidance to pilgrims.

Officials added that all Hajj season operations will be conducted smoothly through the mutual cooperation of all relevant institutions.