Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia issues new advisory

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued an important advisory for Hajj pilgrims amid extremely hot weather conditions.

In a statement, the ministry urged pilgrims to remain indoors during peak daytime heat, get adequate rest, and offer prayers at mosques located near their hotels.

The ministry advised pilgrims to avoid visiting Masjid al-Haram if the journey becomes physically exhausting or difficult due to the intense heat, in order to protect their health and safety while performing Hajj rituals with ease.

Saudi authorities also clarified that the entire city of Makkah falls within the sacred boundaries of Haram and that prayers offered anywhere in Makkah carry the reward of 100,000 prayers, and this blessing is not limited only to inside Masjid al-Haram.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah further urged pilgrims to follow safety guidelines to prevent heat exhaustion.

Pilgrims were advised to use protective umbrellas, drink plenty of water, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

The ministry also instructed pilgrims to immediately call emergency services on 911 if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, increased body temperature, headache, or blurred vision.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has warned of dust-stirring winds and extreme daytime heat across several regions as hundreds of thousands of pilgrims continue arriving ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the weather authority, dust and sand-carrying surface winds are expected to affect parts of Najran, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders region, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk.

The center also forecast stable but extremely hot weather conditions along the routes linking Madinah, Makkah, and the holy sites, where large movements of pilgrims are underway ahead of Hajj rituals beginning on May 25.

Temperatures are expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius in Makkah and 44 degrees Celsius in Madinah, with humidity levels rising up to 40 percent along with dusty winds in open areas.