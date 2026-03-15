Hajj 2026 arrangements being made as per schedule: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements for Hajj 2026 being made according to schedule despite the international situation, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said here on Sunday.

“The visas of intending Hajj pilgrims being issued rapidly, while the schedule of Hajj flights will be issued after Eid ul Fitr,” ministry’s spokesman said.

Ministry’s official said that the residential as well as other arrangements for pilgrims at Makkah and Madinah also being finalized.

Spokesman said that the ministry timely completing all arrangements for Hajj 2026.

The ministry has also advised intending pilgrims to get authentic information for Hajj from the Pak Hajj App website.

The federal cabinet introduced key changes to the distribution of Hajj quotas this year.

Under the Hajj policy 2026, the government Hajj scheme quota has been increased to 70 percent, while the private Hajj tour operators were allocated 30 percent of the total quota.

In 2025, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota was 179,210, equally divided between the government and private sectors. However, due to serious mismanagement, over 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj pilgrimage that year.

The revised policy aims to ensure better oversight, transparency, and accessibility for pilgrims opting for the government scheme.