Hajj pilgrims miss flight due to mismanagement

ISLAMABAD: Several Hajj pilgrims, under the government scheme, missed their flights due to mismanagement by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources have told ARY News that the Religious Ministry failed to inform the pilgrims about the flights in time. Hajj pilgrims are being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile numbers.

According to sources, 29 pilgrims were scheduled to depart to Madina from Lahore, however, due to the ministry’s mismanagement, the pilgrims missed their flights. Sources added that the remaining passengers were sent on the second flight today.

On the other hand, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has officially started its Hajj operation today. On the first day of the operation, four flights carrying 1,080 pilgrims departed for Madina.

The official launch ceremony of the Hajj operation was held at Islamabad Airport. Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakur and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki were present on the occasion.

Saudi Ambassador also inaugurated the Mecca Method Facility, which will allow Saudi immigrants to travel through Pakistan.

