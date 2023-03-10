Hajj Policy 2023: Estimated expenses of pilgrims this year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced the estimated expenditure for the citizens applying for the government Hajj scheme 2023, a day after the approval of the Hajj Policy 2023 by the Federal Cabinet, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a presser said that the estimated expenditure of pilgrims in the northern part of Pakistan is liable to pay Rs1.175 million for Hajj while pilgrims in the southern part will be charged Rs1.165 million.

Estimated expenses of Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims from northern part: Rs1.175 million

Pilgrims from southern part: Rs1.165 million

Hajj applications

He announced that the Hajj applications could be submitted from March 16 to March 31, 2023, through 14 designated banks across the country.

The religious minister said, “In the regular Hajj scheme, those who have performed Hajj in the last 5 years will not be allowed to apply, adding that, the age limit for Hajj has been abolished from this year.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET APPROVES HAJJ POLICY 2023

He added that the 50pc quota in the government Hajj Scheme 2023 is reserved for the citizens applying for private Hajj.

“Hajj expenses have increased by almost Rs350,000 due to the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar,” Mufti Shakoor said.

‘Expenses still lower than neighbouring countries’

The Minister for Religious Affairs said that Saudi Arabia reduced some Hajj expenses at the request of the Pakistani government, adding that the expenses of the Hajj policy are less than India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The minister lauded the government for resolving currency exchange issues for Hajj.

Talking about the inflation in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Shakoor said that the price of essential goods and commodities also increased in Saudia Arabia due to the hike in taxes.

Comments