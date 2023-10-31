Hajj Policy 2024: Pakistan likely to introduce short pilgrimage package

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed is expected to announce Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2024 on Wednesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the caretaker federal government would unveil Hajj Policy 2024 tomorrow. Under the new policy, the applications for the government Hajj scheme would be accepted in mid-November.

The federal cabinet had approved the new Hajj Policy 2024 yesterday and made several amendments to the government package following public recommendations.

For the first time, Pakistan is likely to introduce a short Hajj package for 20 to 25 days, however, the pilgrimage cost would be high as compared to the conventional package.

Sources said that sponsorship Hajj scheme for overseas Pakistanis would be continued, whereas, those applicants would be exempted from balloting who make payments in US dollar (USD).

Pakistani pilgrims could choose residence in Madinah for a period ranging from four to eight days

The pilgrims will be handed over bags with Pakistani flag, a QR code, and pertinent information for identification, whereas, an online app will be launched for online registration of Hajj applications.