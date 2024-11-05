Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the Hajj Policy 2025 and was informed that 179, 210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj next year, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting as the members were informed about Pakistan’s Hajj quota for the year 2025. According to quota, 179, 210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj and it will be divided between the government and the private sector in a 50:50 ratio.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025, a computerised balloting will be conducted for the government quota, Children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for Hajj next year. A total 1000 seats will be reserved for hardship cases, and 300 seats will be designated for workers or low-income employees registered with the Workers Welfare Fund or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution.

The cabinet members were told that that the ‘Road to Makkah’ facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Hajj group organisers will sign service provider agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and their service delivery will be closely monitored.

The cabinet was informed that a new position of ‘Nazim’ has been introduced to oversee the provision of better facilities to the pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed for every 100 pilgrims and these Nazims will be selected from the welfare staff.

The meeting was further apprised that compensation for the deceased and injured pilgrims during Hajj has been increased. The families of deceased pilgrims will receive up to Rs 2 million while injured pilgrims will be given Rs 1 million each.

It was told that a special Hajj management application has been developed for the convenience of pilgrims and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The cabinet directed to give priority in the Hajj balloting to those individuals who will be performing Hajj for the first time. It also instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the provision of the best facilities for the pilgrims.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued health guidelines for Hajj 2025 pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia. These guidelines are in line with Saudi Arabia’s requirements, ensuring the well-being of pilgrims.

Certain individuals are restricted from participating in Hajj this year, including those with severe health conditions.

This includes dialysis patients, heart patients, those with respiratory issues, and individuals with artificial respiration or liver disease, pregnant women (7 months or more), patients with contagious diseases, TB, or cancer, and those with weak memory or Alzheimer’s disease are also restricted.