Hajj sermon: Muslims urged to maintain unity, brotherhood and cooperation

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Issa, member of the Council of Senior Scholars and secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), delivered the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra.

Delivering the wide-ranging sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, he said that Islam is a religion of peace and there is only one Allah and Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) is the last prophet.

“Allah is the only one who deserves to be worshipped by the inhabitants of the heavens and the inhabitants of the Earth. He has complete knowledge of everything you conceal and everything you reveal.”

“Respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims,” he further said and added that success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following his orders.

“The combination of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH ) is Allah’s messenger.”

He said that Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment.

In his Hajj sermon, Sheikh Bandar urged the Muslims to worship in such a way that Almighty Allah is seeing them.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world converged in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat” which marks climax of the Hajj.

The worshippers, capped at one million including 850,000 from abroad, spent the night at camps in the valley of Mina.

The pilgrims after listening to the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah will pray and recite the holy Quran for several hours at the mountain and sleep nearby.

After Azaan-e-Maghrib, the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky. From Muzdalifah, pilgrims will also collect pebbles to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

This year’s hajj is taking place against the backdrop of a resurgence of Covid-19 in the region. All participants were required to submit proof of full vaccination and negative PCR tests.

Comments