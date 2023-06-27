Hajj sermon: Muslims urged to maintain unity, harmony

MECCA: Sheikh Dr Yousaf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, imam of Hajj, who is also a member of the Council of Senior Scholars delivered the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world converged in Maidan-e-Arafat on Tuesday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat” which marks climax of the Hajj.

Delivering the wide-ranging sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, Sheikh Dr Yousaf bin Muhammad bin Saeed urged the Muslims to keep harmony and brotherhood among them.

All Muslims are like part of one body when any part of the body hurts, the pain is felt in the whole body, he added. The Muslims are urged to exhibit unity and behave politely and avoid conflicts, Sheikh Dr Yousaf said in his Hajj sermon.

“Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment”.

“The combination of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH ) is Allah’s messenger.”

Sheikh Dr Yousaf in his Hajj Sermon further said that respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims. “Success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following his orders”.

He said Allah has ordered Muslims to keep praying and paying zakat to the needy people.

Sheikh Yousaf urged the Muslims to worship in such a way that Almighty Allah is seeing them.

After Azaan-e-Maghrib, the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky. From Muzdalifah, pilgrims will also collect pebbles to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.