Hajj sermon urges Muslim unity, rejects political division

MAKKAH / ARAFAT: Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi and Amir-ul-Hajj Sheikh Ali Al-Hudhaify on Tuesday called for unity among Muslims and urged pilgrims to keep Hajj free from political slogans, disputes, and division.

Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra during Waqoof-e-Arafat, Sheikh Al-Hudhaify emphasized that the essence of Islam lies in Tawheed, worshipping Allah alone without associating partners with Him.

He urged Muslims to adopt Taqwa (piety), saying it is the key to success in this world and the hereafter.

“Fear Allah and prepare for the Day of Judgment through obedience, good deeds, and avoidance of sins,” he said, adding that believers should remain mindful of the Hereafter and strive to fulfill Allah’s commands.

The sermon highlighted the core pillars of Islam, including faith, prayer, zakat, fasting, and Hajj. Sheikh Al-Hudhaify reminded pilgrims that Hajj is a sacred act of worship established by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and perfected through the teachings of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

He stressed that Hajj should remain focused on submission to Allah, spiritual purification, and Muslim unity.

The Imam described the Day of Arafat as one of the greatest days in Islam, noting that it was on this day that Allah perfected the religion. He encouraged pilgrims to engage in constant remembrance of Allah and sincere supplications, calling Arafat among the best occasions for dua.

The khutbah also emphasized equality and brotherhood among Muslims, as pilgrims from different races, languages, and countries gather together in worship.

Pilgrims were advised to remain calm, avoid overcrowding, and follow official safety instructions during the rituals.

Special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslims worldwide, peace and stability in Muslim countries.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaify also prayed for Saudi Arabia’s leadership, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating Hajj arrangements.

Following the sermon, pilgrims offered combined and shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers in their designated camps and tents.

Meanwhile, the grand ritual of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafat, was observed with deep religious devotion as millions of pilgrims from around the world gathered at the plains of Arafat, chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

Pakistani pilgrims began arriving in Arafat last night after Isha prayers under the supervision of designated organizers.