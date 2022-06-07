Hajra Yamin shares her two cents on kids using TikTok

Showbiz actor Hajra Yamin has a piece of advice for kids using TikTok without the necessary parental guidance.

The lead pair of ARY Digital’s superhit serial, ‘Mere Apne’, Ali Abbas, and Hajra Yamin recently appeared at a chat show where the duo talk about everything from career journeys, acting, and even TikTok.

The two indulged in a conversation about how the acting profession has evolved over the years with the launch of various social platforms including the video-sharing application TikTok, which has provided the opportunity to act to the masses but at the same time proving to be destructive for many.

“You open TikTok and everybody is an actor,” remarked Abbas, when Yamin joined him adding that TikTok acting is very different from what they do in films and dramas. She called it a ‘different genre’ altogether.

The trio also weighed upon the idea of the social platform being used by many kids and youngsters to earn money unaware of the consequences. “When I see children doing all of this, it hits me and I think that some parental guidance is necessary here,” Yamin advised.

Later in a segment, Yamin chose Abbas as her favorite co-star. “Whenever we work together, Ali and I call each other out a lot when we don’t give our scenes our best,” she added.

