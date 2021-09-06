Haleem Adil accuses PPP of using state machinery during cantonment boards polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly has expressed reservations over, what it alleged, the use of state machinery by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during Karachi cantonment boards’ elections, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader shared pictures of the Sindh health department Covid-19 vaccination mobile van being used for election campaign in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis.

\He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice and launched an inquiry against the ruling party in Sindh.

لاشوں پر سیاست کرنے والے اب کورونا ویکسین پر سیاست کررہے ہیں سی بی ایف گلستان جوہر پر سرکاری موبائل میڈیکل یونٹ پر پی پی امیدوار کے بینر جھنڈے اور ساؤنڈ سسٹم لگاکر ویکسین کے نام پر سیاست کی جارہی ہے.

— Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) September 6, 2021

The local bodies’ elections are set to take place on September 12 in Sindh’s cantonment boards and the political parties have intensified their election campaign.

A total of 84 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive in Karachi ahead of the cantonment board elections that are scheduled on 12 September.

According to details, elections will be held in six cantonment board areas of the city and the authorities have declared 84 polling stations in them as highly sensitive.

In the Faisal cantonment, 88 polling stations have been established with 18 declared high sensitive and 54 as sensitive. The Korangi cantonment board has 16 highly sensitive stations.

Clifton and Karachi boards have in total 154 polling stations of which 41 are declared highly sensitive and 113 as sensitive. Nine out of 25 polling stations in the Malir cantonment have been declared highly sensitive while 16 are declared sensitive.

The sources said that the process of ballot paper printing for the elections scheduled on 12 September has been completed