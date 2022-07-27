Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Jamshoro

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by a team of anti-corruption establishment (ACE) from Jamshoro, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro to appear before it, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premise.

An associate of the PTI leader accompanying him at the time of the arrest said that they went to the court to file their replies in the case. “We went to join the probe but they arrested him in another case registered against him,” he said.

He added that Haleem Adil is currently being kept at a police station and the police have shown them a letter from anti-corruption East Karachi on which orders the arrest was made.

This is not the first time that Sheikh has been arrested and recently on July 06, he was nabbed from Lahore in the wee hours.

Raja Azhar said that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in the presence of the Dolphin police force by plain-clothed men from a local hotel in Lahore. “We continuously asked them where they were taking him but they refused to respond,” he said.

He shared that the police raided the opposition leader’s house three days back in Karachi. “It seems that PPP is irritated from the opposition leader and wanted to arrest him under concocted charges,” he said.

He was, however, later released after the Lahore High Court ordered to immediately free him from the police custody.

Comments