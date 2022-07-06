Sindh’s Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Lahore

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested from Lahore in the wee hours on Wednesday, a PTI MPA Raja Azhar and Sheikh’s daughter confirmed.

Raja Azhar said that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in the presence of the Dolphin police force by plain-clothed men from a local hotel in Lahore. “We continuously asked them where they were taking him but they refused to respond,” he said.

He shared that the police raided the opposition leader’s house three days back in Karachi. “It seems that PPP is irritated from the opposition leader and wanted to arrest him under concocted charges,” he said.

My father is the SITTING leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, he cannot be arrested without speaker’s permission. Also, what arrests are made in the middle of the night without any warrants by people in civilian clothes?! Is this an arrest or a kidnapping!? #WhereIsHaleeemAdil — Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh (@ayesha_haleem) July 6, 2022

Haleem adil sheikh, leader of opposition in sind assembly assembly arrested by plain clothes men in the middle of the night. This is not even arrest. It is kidnapping. No rule of law left in the country. This situation is a test for both bar and bench, media & human rights groups — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 6, 2022



The arrest came hours after senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

The journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz Khan cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

Mian Ali said so far 30 FIRs have been registered against Imran Riaz Khan, in which he has obtained bail from the Islamabad High Court.

Comments