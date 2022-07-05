Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Islamabad Toll Plaza: sources

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested from Islamabad Toll Plaza, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-informed sources.

As per details, the journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz Khan cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

Mian Ali said so far 30 FIRs have been registered against Imran Riaz Khan, in which he has obtained bail from the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier, a number of FIRs were registered against Imran Riaz Khan in various cities including Muzzafargarh ad Sargodha.

According to the allegations, the anchor’s actions were a serious crime and a breach of the Constitution because they offended Pakistani citizens’ feelings.

