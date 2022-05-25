US voices concern over booking journalists in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has expressed concern over the cases against Pakistani journalists Sabir Shakir and Arshad Sharif.

Both the senior journalists associated with ARY News have been booked in over a dozen cases.

According to details, US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a press briefing expressed concern over the registration of cases against Pakistani journalists and said that the voice of journalists should not be silenced.

Ned Price said journalists should never be oppressed. US Secretary of State, Tony Blinken was asked about the freedom of the Pakistani press. He has talked about freedom of the press around the world.

Read more: ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif booked in another case

He said that countries around the world should respect the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Ned Price further said that the economic situation was discussed in the meeting between Tony Blinken and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they want to see Pakistan standing on a stable and beneficial economic basis.

He said that the new US ambassador Donald Blome would meet various stakeholders in Pakistan.

Comments