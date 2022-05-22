ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif booked in another case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday registered another FIR against ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Karachi, blaming him for speaking against state institutions.

The case was registered at Malir’s Sharafi Goth police station on May 19 around 9 pm with police claiming that he was booked for speaking against the state institutions.

The case was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Abdul Rauf.

The case has been registered against ARY News anchorperson, Arshad Sharif over his controversial talk during Matiullah Jan’s show.

This is not the first time that Arshad Sharif has been targeted for performing his professional duties. In 2017, senior officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has threatened ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif in presence of the Council of Complaints (CoC) of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and lawyers.

On Saturday, Islamabad High Court granted a protective bail until Monday to ARY’s anchor Arshad Sharif.

The hearing of the case against Arshad, headed by Chief Justice Islamabad, was held at the Islamabad High Court at 11:30 pm on May 21, 2022. The CJ IHC had ordered Inspector General Police (IG) Islamabad and DIG Islamabad to assist in presenting Arshad at the hearing.

