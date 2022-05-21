IHC grants protective bail to ARY’s Arshad Sharif

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court has granted a protective bail until Monday to ARY’s anchor Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case against Arshad, headed by Chief Justice Islamabad, was held at the Islamabad High Court at 11:30 pm on May 21, 2022. The CJ IHC had ordered Inspector General Police (IG) Islamabad and DIG Islamabad to assist in presenting Arshad at the hearing.

A case had been lodged against Arshad by a citizen named Tayyab Hussain, for reportedly badmouthing state institutions.

“His remarks during Matiullah Jan’s show come under section 505, 153, and 131 of the penal laws,” they said.

This is not the first time that Arshad Sharif has been targeted for performing his professional duties. In 2017, a senior officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) threatened ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif in presence of the Council of Complaints (CoC) of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and lawyers.

After senior journalist Arshad Sharif, another anchorperson of ARY News, Sabir Shakir, had been booked by Mirpur Khas police today under the charges of delivering a statement against the national institutions.

A case was lodged against ARY News anchorperson Sabir Shakir in Sindh’s Mirpur Khas city today on the charges of giving a statement against the national institutions.

