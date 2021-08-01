Haleem Adil Sheikh’s convoy attacked by armed assailants in Nawabshah

KARACHI: The convoy of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been attacked by armed assailants in Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The assailants opened fire on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s convoy and hurled stones on the vehicles in Nawabshah. However, the opposition leader escaped safely from the location.

The opposition leader said that Asad Zardari, Imran Zardari, Babu Domki and others were involved in the firing incident.

He said in a statement that stones were hurled on the vehicles and political workers were attacked outside Zardari House. Sheikh challenged the political opponents to face him as he will not leave Nawabshah.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill condemned the attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s convoy in Nawabshah.

Imran Ismail said that the provincial government will be responsible if something happens to Haleem Adil Sheikh and urged authorities to immediately arrest the responsible persons.

He termed the incident an attempt to destroy the peace situation in the province and a bid to pressurise the political opponents by using such tactics.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was involved in carrying out attacks on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Sindh. He strongly condemned the attack on Sheikh in the Sindh city.