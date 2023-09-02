Haleem Adil Sheikh handed over to police on three-day physical remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on three-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was produced before Karachi ATC in a terror case registered at Mubina Police Station.

During the hearing, the court rejected Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail plea and handed him over to police on physical remand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was re-arrested outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court on August 31, hours after an ATC ordered his release orders.

During the hearing, the police sought a physical remand of the former Sindh opposition leader which was rejected by the ATC.

The court rejected the police request and ordered the immediate release of PTI Sindh chapter president.

However, Sheikh was immediately taken into custody in another case by Sindh police shortly after his release.

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was first arrested on Aug 30 after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.

The police were seeking Sheikh’s arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.

Sheikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh approached Sindh High Court challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.