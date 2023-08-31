Haleem Adil Sheikh re-arrested shortly after Karachi ATC orders release

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was re-arrested outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court, hours after an ATC ordered his release orders, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was produced before Karachi ATC today after he was arrested outside Sindh High Court (SHC) yesterday.

During the hearing, the police sought a physical remand of the former Sindh opposition leader which was rejected by the ATC.

The court rejected the police request and ordered the immediate release of PTI Sindh chapter president.

However, Sheikh was immediately taken into custody in another case by Sindh police shortly after his release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was arrested after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.

The police were seeking Sheikh’s arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.

Sheikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh approached Sindh High Court challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.

Sheikh maintained that he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court also barred the authorities from arresting him in any case.