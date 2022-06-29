Haleem Adil Sheikh’s police security ‘withdrawn’

KARACHI: The provincial government has ‘withdrawn’ security provided to the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the police personnel provided to PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh for security have been withdrawn.

In a statement, Haleem Adil said that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide security to the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly. “I have received a call today that my security has been withdrawn,” he added.

The PTI MPA said he had highlighted the matter of dire threats to him few days earlier in a press conference, but the PPP-led Sindh government did not bother to take any action.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haleem Adil Sheikh had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), claiming that there were ‘immediate and serious threats’ to his life and he wanted ‘immediate and appropriate’ action from quarters concerned.

He said that if something bad happened to him, the responsibility would be on the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

