Haleem Adil decries threats to federal minister by bandits

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s (PTI) MPA and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday revealed that Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro had received threats allegedly from Sindh’s bandits, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Haleem Adil said that whenever an action is taken against the corruption of PPP’s ministers, the dacoits in the katcha areas surprisingly start hurling threats.

اعجاز جکھرانی کے غنڈوں کی وفاقی وزیر محمد میاں سومرو کو سنگین نتائج کی دھمکیاں ۔ 😱

ایس ایس پی جیکب آباد شمائل ریاض ملک بااثر افراد کے سامنے بے بس ۔ ✍️🤔🤭 pic.twitter.com/TlC9cmCiyB — Lala Asad Pathan (@LalaAsadPathan) July 4, 2021

Accusing PPP’s ministers of abetting dacoits, the PTI leader said that the bandits were giving threats to NAB officers on social media following a raid at the house of PPP’s MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

He demanded of the government to intervene into the issue and launch a large-scale military operation against dacoits in Kacha areas of Sindh.

Read More: NAB RAIDS RESIDENCE OF SINDH CM’S ADVISER AIJAZ JAKHRANI

Earlier on June 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had raided the residence of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad.

Sources privy to the matter had told ARY News that the NAB Sukkur team raided residence to arrest PPP leader in assets beyond means case. Aijaz Jakhrani was being investigated by NAB in assets beyond means case.

The Sindh High (SHC) Sukkur Bench in March had extended bail before the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case.