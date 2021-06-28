NAB raids residence of Sindh CM’s adviser Aijaz Jakhrani

JACOBABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday raided the residence of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the NAB Sukkur team raided residence to arrest PPP leader in assets beyond means case.

Aijaz Jakhrani is being investigated by NAB in assets beyond means case.

The Sindh High (SHC) Sukkur Bench in March had extended bail before the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.