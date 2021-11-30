Half-burnt infant dies at Karachi’s medical facility

KARACHI: A newborn baby found in critical condition from bushes from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed, last week, has died, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a newborn baby was found in critical condition in bushes near Gulshan-e-Hadeed succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

According to police, the infant was rushed to the hospital after he was found in critical condition from the bushes as informed by a woman on the 15 Madadgar helpline.

According to rescue officials, the baby died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. The newborn baby was also suffering from skin disease.

