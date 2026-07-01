Halifax to vanish from UK high streets after 173 Years

Halifax will disappear from British high streets after 173 years. Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed it will phase out the brand from next year, with all Halifax branches rebranded as Lloyds and customer accounts moved across.

Why Halifax Is Being Scrapped

Founded in 1853 as the Halifax Permanent Benefit Building Society, the brand grew to become one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders and a fixture of the high street.

Lloyds said the move is to simplify its portfolio. The distinction between Halifax and Lloyds has become less clear in recent years, reducing the need for two separate brands. Bank of Scotland will remain unchanged north of the border.

What Happens to Halifax Customers & Branches

Timeline: Halifax branches will be rebranded to Lloyds or moved to a nearby Lloyds branch throughout 2027.

For customers:

No action needed: Accounts will switch to Lloyds automatically over time.

No closures: Lloyds confirmed there will be no job losses or branch closures as part of the change. Staff will keep their roles under the Lloyds name.

New accounts: Halifax will stop taking new customers, with digital applications expected to pause from July and end by October.

Reaction to the Loss of a High Street Name

The decision has been called “bitterly disappointing” by Kate Dearden MP for Halifax, who said the name is “part of our town’s identity and heritage”.

Industry experts note it’s the latest in a trend of banking consolidation, following Santander’s plan to phase out TSB.

What People Ask

Will Halifax customers lose their money? No. Accounts will be transferred to Lloyds automatically with no action required.

When will Halifax branches close? They won’t close. They will be rebranded as Lloyds throughout 2027.