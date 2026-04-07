Halle Bailey reveals behind her confidently ignoring online critics

Halle Bailey revealed her role in The Little Mermaid. She also noted that this film not just made her Hollywood Stardom, it also taught her how to “block out the noise”.

In the recent interview, Bailey noted that The Independent talking about starring in the 2023 live-action remake. She further shared that it was “a beautiful experience” despite the racist backlash she faced online.

Bailey added, “I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside. I learnt how to block out the noise”. The singer-actress described the controversy as “freeing.” She explained that it helped her separate her identity from public opinion, “I felt like I was watching myself inside a cup, seeing how people react to it.”

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid paired Bailey with Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem. The film became a cultural flashpoint, but Bailey says it ultimately gave her confidence. She also noted, “It showed me the ropes… I feel more confident this time around because I’m like, Oh, I know what I’m getting into”.

Bailey, who first rose to fame with sister Chloe as R&B duo Chloe x Halle, added that growing up in the industry has kept her grounded. Whilst pointing out audience’s reaction, “None of this is real”.

Now starring opposite Regé-Jean Page in You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey is embracing her role as a Hollywood leading lady. She explained that it remains “kind of a new world for me… So I’m grateful that it’s going the way it is.”