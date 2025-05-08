Halle Berry admits she starved herself before Met Gala 2025

Amid the growing talks around the extreme pressure on celebrities to fit into designer couture for the high-profile events, Hollywood diva Halle Berry revealed that she had not eaten anything all day before walking the Met Gala red carpet on Monday.

In a candid confession, Halle Berry, 58, revealed that she starved herself in a run-up to the Met Gala to fit into the somewhat revealing LaQuan Smith dress for the Metropolitan Museum of Art outing in New York.

“I think seeing everybody out looking so dandy-ish, and I think it was really special that I went with LaQuan, he designed my dress, I was his muse,” Berry said about the Met Gala. “To see him shine tonight and see his creations come to life on all the people he dressed was really special. It was so fun and so easy.”

“He showed me some sketches. I chose two that I really liked, so he made two dresses. The dresses were gorgeous. I could hardly choose. I asked LaQuan, ‘Which one would you like me to wear?’ So, I chose his favourite,” explained the ‘Catwoman’ star.

“I haven’t eaten anything all day, trying to wear this dress,” she divulged. “They told me I could have a little treat for myself, and come here and get some Cane’s chicken. So, I’m like, yes, I’m there.”

Moreover, when asked about her most ‘star-struck’ moment of the day, the Oscar-winner said her ‘jaws dropped’ during Stevie Wonder’s performance. “I didn’t know this would happen, but Stevie Wonder performed tonight, and that was just a jaw-dropping moment. I had no idea that I would get to see it like that. He has such a good voice, it was just a real treat,” she said about the ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ crooner’s performance.

